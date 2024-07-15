Carli Lloyd defends Alexi Lalas against ‘classless’ criticism

Carli Lloyd defended her FOX Sports broadcasting teammate Alexi Lalas against what she felt was some “classless” criticism from a rival soccer media group.

Men in Blazers, which produces soccer content including a show on NBC/Peacock, shared a post on X Sunday that took a shot at Lalas. Lalas is a former U.S. men’s soccer player and serves as a soccer analyst for FOX.

“Warning: You are down to your last 15 minutes of this Summer of Soccer. Brace yourself. Lalas will not be on your television tomorrow. Don’t cry because it happened, smile because it’s over,” the post said.

Warning: You are down to your last 15 minutes of this Summer of Soccer. Brace yourself. Lalas will not be on your television tomorrow. Don't cry because it happened, smile because it's over pic.twitter.com/iVMJt8Av8r — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 15, 2024

That was a very clear shot at Lalas, and some feel it was targeted at him because he is unafraid to share his conservative political beliefs.

Lloyd certainly felt it was an unnecessary shot at Lalas.

“This is pretty low and classless. No need for it. I enjoyed sitting next to @AlexiLalas all summer long and looking forward to it again!” Lloyd wrote on X in response.

This is pretty low and classless. No need for it. I enjoyed sitting next to @AlexiLalas all summer long and looking forward to it again! https://t.co/y6rOekSiPZ — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) July 15, 2024

Like Lalas, Lloyd is a former member of the US national soccer team. She also serves as an analyst for FOX.

FOX was the home of both the Copa America and European Championship this summer, both of which just concluded on Sunday, which is what the Men in Blazers post was referencing.