Monday, April 18, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking family news

April 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Cristiano Ronaldo during a game

Jun 22, 2014; Manaus, Amazonas, BRAZIL; Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) against USA during the 2014 World Cup at Arena Amazonia. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez are dealing with an unfortunate family tragedy.

Ronaldo issued a statement on Instagram Monday revealing that his and Rodriguez’s baby — a twin — has died. The couple announced in October that they were expecting twins.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano and Georgina had a gender reveal in December in which they shared that they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo, 37, has three other children — his son Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo. He and Rodriguez also had a daughter, Alana Martina, together before Rodriguez became pregnant with the newest twins.

