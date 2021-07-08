England charged after laser was pointed in Denmark goalkeeper’s face

England defeated Denmark on Wednesday to advance to the Euro 2020 final, but the club has been charged because of some fan behavior during the 2-1 victory.

England have been charged by UEFA, the European football’s governing body, after a laser was pointed in Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face late in Wednesday’s semifinal match at Wembley Stadium. The green laser was seen near Schmeichel’s eyes as he was preparing to stop a penalty kick from Harry Kane in extra time.

There appeared to be a laser pointed at Kasper Schmeichel moments before Kane's penalty which was won while there was a second ball on the pitch during play. pic.twitter.com/xAQgNYwOi8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2021

Even with the laser in his face, Schmeichel was able to stop the initial kick from Kane. However, Kane scored on the rebound to give England the win.

UEFA has also opened proceedings against England over fans lighting off fireworks during the Denmark national anthem.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London,” UEFA said in a statement, via ESPN.com.

