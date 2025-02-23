Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Italian soccer player goes viral for stealing penalty kick from his teammate

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Italian soccer star Lorenzo Lucca ignited a firestorm of controversy this weekend after he stubbornly took a penalty kick against the will of his own teammates.

On Friday night, Serie A team Lecce hosted Lucca’s Udinese squad at Stadio Via del mare in Lecce, Italy. Udinese was awarded a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Lecce centerback Gaby Jean fouled Udinese Sandi Lovric.

However, it took several more minutes before the actual kick took place. Udinese captain Florian Thauvin was the team’s designated penalty kick taker. But Lucca grabbed the ball before Thauvin and defiantly stood on the penalty spot with the intention of kicking it himself.

Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca arguing with his teammates

Thauvin and other Udinese players vehemently argued with Lucca, but the latter still claimed the penalty kick for himself.

Despite the on-field drama, Lucca confidently blasted the ball past Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone to give Udinese a 1-0 lead. None of Lucca’s teammates celebrated. Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic immediately subbed Lucca out over the insubordination.

The contentious penalty kick ended up being the only goal scored all game as Udinese escaped with a 1-0 victory.

Lucca, Udinese’s top goal-scorer this season, could have been frustrated given that Thauvin had missed his last two penalty kicks. Lucca scored the decisive goal on Friday, but he may have alienated himself from the rest of his team in doing so.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!