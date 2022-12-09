World Cup announcer Stu Holden goes viral for hilarious flub

FOX analyst Stu Holden was feeling a bit frisky while calling Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Argentina had a late 2-0 lead over the Netherlands, and Holden shared some of his thoughts on what the Dutch needed to do if they wanted to get back into the match. He said they needed to look for “lots of crosses, lots of diagonals” and “lots of looking for sex, sex … second balls.”

Holden realized immediately that he had a slip of the tongue and gave a little chuckle. You can see the video below:

⁦@stuholden⁩ looking for sec, sex sex sex. Interesting tactical approach. pic.twitter.com/mFlxdIUAou — Kyle Selby (@eastbayquake) December 9, 2022

Holden has been excellent during World Cup coverage for FOX, but you can expect fans to needle the former U.S. men’s national team midfielder about that.