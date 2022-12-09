 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 9, 2022

World Cup announcer Stu Holden goes viral for hilarious flub

December 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Stu Holden on the pitch

Jul 25, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; Stuart Holden walks off the field during homegrown training at Avaya Stadium Training Field. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

FOX analyst Stu Holden was feeling a bit frisky while calling Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Argentina had a late 2-0 lead over the Netherlands, and Holden shared some of his thoughts on what the Dutch needed to do if they wanted to get back into the match. He said they needed to look for “lots of crosses, lots of diagonals” and “lots of looking for sex, sex … second balls.”

Holden realized immediately that he had a slip of the tongue and gave a little chuckle. You can see the video below:

Holden has been excellent during World Cup coverage for FOX, but you can expect fans to needle the former U.S. men’s national team midfielder about that.

Article Tags

Stu HoldenWorld Cup 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus