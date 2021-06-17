Video: Haiti goalie Josue Duverger scores legendary own goal

Haiti failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing to Canada on Tuesday, and some people are wondering if goalkeeper Josue Duverger even wanted to be there.

Why? Because Duverger scored an own goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss that simply defied logic. It almost looked like he was trying to let the ball into his own net, though a close examination does confirm it was just a horrific blunder. Check it out:

Duverger couldn’t use his hands since the ball was passed to him by his own teammate. It looked like he took his eye off the ball while looking for a place to kick it downfield. He then accidentally hit it toward the net with his left foot while trying to clear it out with his right.

Haiti’s only World Cup appearance was in 1974. They probably weren’t going to qualify either way, but Duverger is never going to live that own goal down.