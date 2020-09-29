Jordan Roberts may have just hit the farthest home run in softball history

Jordan Roberts may have hit the farthest home run in fastpitch softball history.

Roberts was playing on “Team Osterman” as part of the innovative Athletes Unlimited Softball season. She was facing fellow former Florida Gator Kelly Barnhill in the bottom of the fourth inning on Monday night and launched a homer.

Take a look at this massive blast from Roberts.

What’s the old saying? Anything that travels that far oughta have a flight attendant on it.

Roberts was teammates with Barnhill at Florida, but she sure treated the pitcher rudely with that homer.

In four years with the Gators, Roberts had 27 home runs. None probably traveled that far.