Video: Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman robs home run in WCWS finals

Oklahoma Sooners center fielder Jayda Coleman had an unbelievable home run robbery in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series finals on Thursday.

With Texas ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning and a runner on third base, designated player Courtney Day hit a deep fly ball to center field that looked like it was headed for a homer.

Coleman tracked the ball to the wall, leapt high into the air and over the fence, and made a spectacular two-handed catch to rob Day of a homer and prevent the Longhorns from taking an early 4-0 lead.

That wasn’t the only outstanding defensive play of the game for Coleman. In the bottom of the fourth inning, she threw first baseman JJ Smith out at second base after Smith hit a line drive into the gap in right-center field.

Coleman went 1-for-4 and scored a run during Oklahoma’s 16-1 in over Texas in Game 1 of the three-game finals series on Wednesday. Entering Thursday, the sophomore was hitting .429 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 61 games started

The Sooners ended up winning the game 10-5 to take home the national championship. Oklahoma has gone back-to-back as champions, just like they did in 2016-2017.