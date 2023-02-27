Authorities investigating sudden death of ex-US swim star Jamie Cail

Former swimming star Jamie Cail died in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cail, a native of New Hampshire who had been living and working in the Virgin Islands, was found unresponsive at her home in St. John early Tuesday morning. Cail’s boyfriend told police that he left a local bar at around midnight on Tuesday to check on Cail and found the 42-year-old on the floor when he arrived home, according to WMUR’s Arielle Mitropoulos.

Cail’s boyfriend brought Jamie to a local clinic with the help of a friend, and she was later pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau, a branch of the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department, is now investigating Cail’s death. Police have asked anyone with information in the case to contact authorities.

Cail was a star swimmer who swam competitively in the U.S. beginning in her youth. She won several events in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She earned a gold medal at the Pan Pacific Championships and a silver medal at the FINA Swimming World Cup in the 1990s. Cail then went on to swim at the University of Maine.

Cail had been working at a local coffee shop in St. John before her death.