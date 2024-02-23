3 Wyoming swimmers killed in car accident

Three members of the Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed in a single-car accident Thursday, the school confirmed Friday.

In a statement to the university, president Ed Seidel said the crash took place on US 287 roughly 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border. 19-year-old Charlie Clark and 21-year-old Luke Slabber, both of the men’s team, and 18-year-old Carson Muir of the women’s team were killed in the accident. Two other members of the men’s team were also injured, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a separate news release, the university said that initial indications were the driver of the vehicle swerved and went off the road, rolling over multiple times. A Colorado State Patrol statement obtained by the Associated Press said the swimmers were not traveling as part of an official team trip.

According to their respective athletics bios, Clark, a sophomore, earned three All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a freshman, while Slabber had posted four career-best times at last year’s WAC Championships. Muir, a freshman, had been an Alabama state champion in the 500-yard freestyle, posting a state record time in the process.