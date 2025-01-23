Alex de Minaur absolutely destroys tennis critic with epic reply

Alex de Minaur went viral on Wednesday after destroying a tennis critic with an epic reply.

De Minaur was manhandled by Jannik Sinner in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. The result made Sinner 10-0 against de Minaur in their head-to-head history, and further cemented the No. 1 player’s dominance over the Australian.

Pavvy G, who describes himself online as a tennis blogger, was critical of de Minaur over the dud.

“Alex De Minaur has zero self belief that he can even compete with Sinner let alone beat him. Awful performance from him,” Pavvy G wrote in a post on X after watching the match.

De Minaur didn’t hesitate to respond, and he didn’t hold back.

“Hey mate it’s a shame that you never became a good enough player to experience playing Jannik. I’m sure you would’ve put up a better performance and know exactly how to beat him. Wishing you all the best!!!” de Minaur wrote in a response via X.

Translation: it’s easy to say that when you’re not the one who has to play Sinner.

The truth is, they both have a point.

Pavvy G can speak for other tennis fans in saying he thinks de Minaur should be able to put up a better fight against Sinner. But from de Minaur’s perspective, it’s a lot easier for someone to say that when they’re not the one who has to play the No. 1 player in the world.

De Minaur is not only 0-10 against Sinner in his career, but he’s only ever taken one set off him, and that was in their second match. The matchup has gotten worse and worse for de Minaur, and that is showing on the court. Though de Minaur’s game is improving and he has reached the quarterfinals in four straight majors, Sinner’s game just has a higher ceiling, which he has reached. De Minaur’s speed is no match for Sinner’s power.