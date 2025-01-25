Aryna Sabalenka ribs her team in great speech after Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka may have been devastated after losing in the finals of the Australian Open on Saturday, but she was in a good enough mood to have some fun with her team afterwards.

Sabalenka lost to Madison Keys 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in their match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The result gave Keys her first grand slam, while it denied Sabalenka her third straight Australian Open title and fourth major win overall.

In her post-match speech, Sabalenka had plenty of jokes for her support team.

“As always, that’s your fault, guys,” Sabalenka joked with them.

“I don’t want to see you for the next week. I really hate you,” she said with sarcasm.

Aryna Sabalenka to her team after losing to Madison Keys in Australian Open Final: “As always, that’s your fault guys. I don’t wanna see you for the next week.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0qr9QYMIQN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 25, 2025

Sabalenka was able to perk up a bit, at least enough to joke with her team. After the match ended, she didn’t hide her frustration. The 26-year-old smashed her racquet and buried her head in a towel.

Racket destroyed, head in towel. Gotta feel for Sabalenka. pic.twitter.com/CB855bInFI — Tennis GIFs🎾🎥 (tip jar🫙📌) (@tennis_gifs) January 25, 2025

Some questioned Sabalenka’s behavior after the match, feeling her actions detracted from Keys’ big moment.

Sabalenka’s humor and mixed emotions were on display in her speech afterwards.