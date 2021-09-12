Daniil Medvedev shouts out FIFA with L2 + left celebration

Daniil Medvedev on Sunday won his first career major, and he celebrated it in style like a videogame legend.

Medvedev fell to the ground at Arthur Ashe Stadium after beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the US Open.

Apparently there was more to Medvedev’s fall to the ground than meets the eye.

The 25-year-old was actually imitating a celebration from the popular soccer videogame “FIFA.”

The celebration is called the “Dead Fish celebration.” You can achieve it in the videogame by pressing L2+left at the same time.

“Only legends will understand. What I did after the match was L2 + left,” Medevedev said to close out his US Open champion speech.

There you have it. Medvedev is such a FIFA soccer nut that he did a celebration from the videogame upon winning his first career major. He is now the official favorite tennis player of soccer gamers everywhere. Maybe he will no longer be the heel.