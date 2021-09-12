Daniil Medvedev shouts out FIFA with L2 + left celebration
Daniil Medvedev on Sunday won his first career major, and he celebrated it in style like a videogame legend.
Medvedev fell to the ground at Arthur Ashe Stadium after beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the US Open.
@DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/VlqihQ7hSY
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021
Apparently there was more to Medvedev’s fall to the ground than meets the eye.
The 25-year-old was actually imitating a celebration from the popular soccer videogame “FIFA.”
#Medvedev just quoted L2 + left for his celebration win #FIFA22 #USOpen #USOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/ARZr3eGnr9
— Rey (@rey_qur) September 12, 2021
The celebration is called the “Dead Fish celebration.” You can achieve it in the videogame by pressing L2+left at the same time.
“Only legends will understand. What I did after the match was L2 + left,” Medevedev said to close out his US Open champion speech.
Post-match celebration inspired by @EASPORTSFIFA?!@DaniilMedwed YOU are a legend. pic.twitter.com/oMoI0Dgjnk
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021
There you have it. Medvedev is such a FIFA soccer nut that he did a celebration from the videogame upon winning his first career major. He is now the official favorite tennis player of soccer gamers everywhere. Maybe he will no longer be the heel.