 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 5, 2022

Frances Tiafoe shouts out NBA star after upsetting Rafael Nadal

September 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Frances Tiafoe during a match

Aug 30, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after a point against Marcos Giron of the United States on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Frances Tiafoe pulled off a huge upset at the US Open on Monday by knocking off second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He apparently did so by channeling one NBA star who was on hand to witness the match.

Tiafoe, a Maryland native, shouted out Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal after upsetting Nadal in four sets. Tiafoe said Beal was his favorite player, and Beal was even seated in Tiafoe’s player box for the match.

Tiafoe also acknowledged former Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wizards player development director Alex McLean, who were also in attendance.

Beal also shouted out Tiafoe on Twitter in recognition of the victory.

Tiafoe is clearly a huge NBA fan, and he’s channeled another of the league’s stars with his previous celebrations. Ultimately, his heart is clearly with the Wizards, and he was obviously quite hyped that the team’s star player was on hand supporting him in what certainly qualifies as the biggest win of his career so far.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus