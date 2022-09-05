Frances Tiafoe shouts out NBA star after upsetting Rafael Nadal

Frances Tiafoe pulled off a huge upset at the US Open on Monday by knocking off second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He apparently did so by channeling one NBA star who was on hand to witness the match.

Tiafoe, a Maryland native, shouted out Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal after upsetting Nadal in four sets. Tiafoe said Beal was his favorite player, and Beal was even seated in Tiafoe’s player box for the match.

Frances Tiafoe on Bradley Beal in his box at the US Open “One of my favorite basketball players in the NBA, Bradley Beal was able to watch this, that means a lot to me [and] his wife. [Plus] my boy KCP and Alex McLean.”pic.twitter.com/ZyPMo5LygF — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) September 5, 2022

Tiafoe also acknowledged former Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wizards player development director Alex McLean, who were also in attendance.

Beal also shouted out Tiafoe on Twitter in recognition of the victory.

Tiafoe is clearly a huge NBA fan, and he’s channeled another of the league’s stars with his previous celebrations. Ultimately, his heart is clearly with the Wizards, and he was obviously quite hyped that the team’s star player was on hand supporting him in what certainly qualifies as the biggest win of his career so far.