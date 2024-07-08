Jannik Sinner may have hit the shot of the tournament at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner on Sunday advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the third consecutive year, and he may have hit the best shot of the tournament while doing so.

During the third set of his win over Ben Shelton, Sinner delighted the crowd with a tweener that clearly caught his opponent by surprise. Shelton returned the shot, but he was put in an awkward position and lost the point.

Sinner, the top-ranked player in the world, made the shot look easy:

When asked about the shot after the match, the 22-year-old Sinner called it “just luck.”

"That was just luck" That tweener left us lost for words as well, @janniksin #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ewkPEufLGt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2024

Sinner jumped out to a two-set advantage over Shelton before falling behind 4-1 in the third set. He then battled back to win in straight sets, 6-2 6-4 7-6(9).

Sinner, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.