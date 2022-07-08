Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news.

Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.

“different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon till next time….” Kyrgios wrote.

That is a nice note from Kyrgios.

The 28-year-old Kyrgios is in his first finals at a grand slam. His previous best finish at a major came when he reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2014 and the Australian Open in 2015.

Kyrgios will face the winner of the Novak Djokovic-Cameron Norrie semifinal.

Meanwhile, Nadal’s quest to win a 23rd major is now on hold.