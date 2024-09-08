Nick Kyrgios criticized for his social media remark about Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios is known for being a loose cannon, and he was at it again over the weekend.

The tennis player, who has served as an analyst for ESPN while recovering from a wrist injury, stirred some controversy via a comment on his X profile Saturday.

Kyrgios responded to a photo on X that showed him with his ex-girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya.

“Second serve,” Kyrgios wrote about the photo.

Kyrgios about Kalinskaya (who is Nick’s ex-girlfriend and Sinner’s current partner) … 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WRKFlwsCtf — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 7, 2024

Kalinksaya is currently the girlfriend of men’s No. 1 player Jannik Sinner. Kyrgios’ comment seemed to indicate he feels like Sinner is getting a girl who was discarded by Kyrgios.

After the remark drew attention, Kyrgios defended himself.

“Right… so I’m the one that’s the bad guy for saying something about it? I never brought it up lol 🤣 don’t take offence if people are gonna bring it up. Simple,” Kyrgios wrote.

Right… so I’m the one that’s the bad guy for saying something about it? I never brought it up lol 🤣 don’t take offence if people are gonna bring it up. Simple. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 7, 2024

Kyrgios’ point is that someone else posted the old photo of him with Kalinksaya, and Kyrgios was just adding a comment.

The 29-year-old Kyrgios has never been one to take the high road. In fact, he quite often takes the low road, so his behavior in this case is not at all surprising.

