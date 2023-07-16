Novak Djokovic was annoyed with serve clock during Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic had some issues with the serve clock during his Wimbledon final match on Sunday, and at one point he expressed his frustration to chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

Djokovic received a time violation warning during his second set tiebreak against Carlos Alcaraz. He was visibly annoyed with the decision. Many felt the warning was overdue, as Djokovic had been using the maximum 25 seconds (and possibly then some).

Djokovic then complained to Murphy about the serve clock during the third set. It appeared Djokovic thought Murphy was starting the clock too quickly and not giving him enough time to retrieve a towel between serves.

Novak Djokovic not happy with the time violation call “If I'm not able to get the towel from the ball kid… I have to go get the towel, but you start the time” #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bpv8WDHfy1 — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) July 16, 2023

“If I’m not able to get the towel from the ball kid … I have to go get the towel, but you start the time,” Djokovic could be heard telling Murphy.

The serve clock is supposed to start when the umpire calls the score. Djokovic seemed to think he did not have enough time to get a towel and then get ready to serve, but all players deal with the same conditions.

Djokovic lost the second set 7-6 and the third set 6-1.