Novak Djokovic defaults at US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic is out at the U.S. Open under remarkable circumstances after hitting a line judge with a ball in frustration.

Djokovic had just been broken by Pablo Carreno Busta in the first set of Sunday’s match, falling behind 6-5. The current world No. 1 struck a ball in frustration and inadvertently hit a linesperson in the neck or chest.

HOLY CRAP. Djokovic defaulted after he inadvertently hits a ball and strikes a line judge in the neck. She had to leave. pic.twitter.com/BECdydrKFw — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 6, 2020

Djokovic just hit a lines person in the neck with an errant ball after losing a point. And I think he knew it. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/05iVUtpQ0Z — thehojo (@thehojo) September 6, 2020

Djokovic could be heard pleading his case with a match official after the incident, trying to avoid a default.

"She doesn't have to go to the hospital for this." -Djokovic trying to downplay the effects of hitting the lineswoman, saying she wasn't seriously injured. Djokovic continuining: "You're going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, center stage"#USOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

Though there did not appear to be anything intentional about it, it is an automatic default if a player strikes a match official on the court. Djokovic was subsequently disqualified and is out of the tournament.

Djokovic having a temper is nothing new. The 33-year-old was chasing his 18th Grand Slam title and had not lost a match in 2020. With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both opting to skip the U.S. Open, Djokovic was the overwhelming favorite to claim the title. Now that won’t happen.

The optics won’t help Djokovic either, especially when he’s already had a controversial summer.