Novak Djokovic furious with fan for yelling during point

Novak Djokovic was furious with a fan for yelling during a point while he was battling Taylor Fritz in their quarterfinal match at the US Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic was up two sets to none and serving at deuce up 4-3 in the third set when a fan yelled after the Serbian’s serve went in. Fritz hit a backhand return deep to the baseline. Djokovic appeared to stop mid-point after hearing the fan yell and ended up scrambling to return Fritz’s deep ball. Djokovic only returned one ball after that, and Fritz won the point with a backhand winner to get the advantage.

Djokovic was shown yelling after the point toward the suite where his family and support team was.

A fan just yelled “Out!” while Novak Djokovic & Taylor Fritz were playing a point. Fans that do this should be kicked out immediately & don’t deserve a 2nd chance. Beyond disrespectful to both players. pic.twitter.com/SNaIuGEL3C — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023

On the next point, Djokovic had his serve broken to even the third set at 4-4. He pointed to his suite and told someone to leave. ESPN then showed two people leaving the box to exit the stadium.

Though Djokovic had his nose out of joint after that instance, he still finished off Fritz two games later, winning the third set 6-4 for a straight-sets victory.

Novak Djokovic reaches his 47th major semifinal, the most men's appearances ALL-TIME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OeooPRQ9Xo — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2023

Djokovic is now on to his 47th career major semifinal, which is more than any men’s player ever.