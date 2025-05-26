Venus Williams shares her big fear about doing broadcasting work

Venus Williams is making her first foray into television broadcasting by joining TNT’s coverage of the French Open, but she is quite nervous about it for one big reason.

Williams on Monday made her television debut with TNT, and admitted she was nervous for the gig. As she put it, she was worried about accidentally saying something silly and getting herself canceled.

“I’m really nervous,” Williams said. “Am I going to cancel myself by saying something crazy?”

"I'm like, 'am I gonna cancel myself by saying something crazy?!'" pic.twitter.com/3DVLxdCC7v — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2025

Despite her fears, Williams was enthusiastic about the opportunity, and hoped her insights could help fans understand what it is like to be a player at such a major event. Williams played the French Open 24 times during her career, and she reached the final in 2002.

Williams should be fine on TV. We know she’s pretty witty, and has plenty of unique insights as well. There is a reason TNT made it a point to add her as a high-profile panelist as they cover the event for the first time.