Video: Carlos Alcaraz won a ridiculous point against Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz is relentless on the tennis court, and he showed on Friday night just how difficult he is to take down.

Alcaraz was facing Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open. The 19-year-old was serving down 5-6 in the first set and had the advantage.

He served at Tiafoe’s body and drop-shotted his opponent after a short return. Tiafoe chased down the shot and sent Alcaraz sprinting up the line. Alcaraz somehow got to the ball, and then Tiafoe hit him a drop volley to the other side of the court. Alcaraz chased that down too, and then Tiafoe tried to hit a volley past him.

Alcaraz chased down his third difficult ball in a row and this time hit a passing shot for the winner.

CARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

Points like these have made Alcaraz a fan-favorite wherever he plays.

He hardly ever gives up on balls, and he makes his opponents work so darn hard just to put him away. That’s one of his many talents.

Though that point gave Alcaraz the game, Tiafoe won the tiebreak to take the first set. Alcaraz battled back in the ensuing sets.