Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet

Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night.

Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.

Nadal is down and BLEEDING after a self-falcon busted himself open 😳🩸 🖥️ The US Open | LIVE on 9Gem, 9Now and Stan Sport.#USOpen #Tennis pic.twitter.com/SBB1ltZLs1 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) September 2, 2022

Here is a closer look:

Nadal walked towards the chair umpire after hitting himself and laid down on the court. He received some medical attention for the cut on the bridge of his nose. After a few minutes, Nadal was able to continue.

Nadal lost that game at love, but he rallied to win the next three games to close out the match. The Spaniard will face Richard Gasquet in the third round. Nadal is 17-0 against Gasquet in his career.