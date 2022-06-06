 Skip to main content
Cody Rhodes wrestled with an absolutely nasty torn pec muscle

June 6, 2022
by Larry Brown

Cody Rhodes with a torn pec

Cody Rhodes won’t let anything stop him from performing.

Rhodes suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon during a match last week against Seth Rollins. The tendon then tore off the bone entirely while he was weightlifting.

The injury didn’t keep Rhodes from wrestling against Rollins in the “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view event Sunday night.

Rhodes’ right biceps and right pec muscle were discolored from the injury.

Despite playing hurt, Rhodes still pinned Rollins for the win on Sunday night.

Why did Rhodes perform despite his injury? He tweeted a brief message to explain his choice.

“For the love of the game.”

Yes, Rhodes went all Kevin Costner on us. And he earned tremendous respect through his effort.

