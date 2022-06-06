Cody Rhodes wrestled with an absolutely nasty torn pec muscle
Cody Rhodes won’t let anything stop him from performing.
Rhodes suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon during a match last week against Seth Rollins. The tendon then tore off the bone entirely while he was weightlifting.
BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw.
While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.
However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. pic.twitter.com/gpl2S8ilPI
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022
The injury didn’t keep Rhodes from wrestling against Rollins in the “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view event Sunday night.
Rhodes’ right biceps and right pec muscle were discolored from the injury.
Cody Rhodes’ injury 😨 pic.twitter.com/2yhmxaHDgc
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 6, 2022
Despite playing hurt, Rhodes still pinned Rollins for the win on Sunday night.
Why did Rhodes perform despite his injury? He tweeted a brief message to explain his choice.
For the love of the game
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 6, 2022
“For the love of the game.”
Yes, Rhodes went all Kevin Costner on us. And he earned tremendous respect through his effort.