Cody Rhodes wrestled with an absolutely nasty torn pec muscle

Cody Rhodes won’t let anything stop him from performing.

Rhodes suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon during a match last week against Seth Rollins. The tendon then tore off the bone entirely while he was weightlifting.

BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. pic.twitter.com/gpl2S8ilPI — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022

The injury didn’t keep Rhodes from wrestling against Rollins in the “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view event Sunday night.

Rhodes’ right biceps and right pec muscle were discolored from the injury.

Despite playing hurt, Rhodes still pinned Rollins for the win on Sunday night.

Why did Rhodes perform despite his injury? He tweeted a brief message to explain his choice.

For the love of the game — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 6, 2022

“For the love of the game.”

Yes, Rhodes went all Kevin Costner on us. And he earned tremendous respect through his effort.