Nikki Bella makes big decision amid issues with husband Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella has made a significant decision in the wake of her husband Artem Chigvintsev’s recent arrest.

Bella filed for a divorce from Chigvintsev in court on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Bella’s divorce filing comes fewer than two weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested on felony suspicion of domestic violence. Chigvintsev had called 911 seeking medical assistance for Bella but hung up. Napa County Sheriff’s officers still visited the Yountville, Calif. home and arrested Chigvintsev after observing injuries on Bella’s body.

Bella and Chigvintsev met when the two performed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. They began dating after Bella’s split from John Cena.

Bella and Chigvintsev were engaged in January 2020 and got married in August 2022. The two have a four-year-old child together.

Bella, who now goes by Nikki Garcia, is best known for her time with WWE from 2007-2022.