 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 2, 2021

Ex-WCW wrestler Daffney Unger found dead at 46 after posting video

September 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Daffney Unger wrestling

Former wrestler Daffney Unger, real name Shannon Spruill, died on Thursday morning at the age of 46. Her death comes after she posted a video on her Instagram Live on Wednesday night.

In the video, Unger is extremely emotional and distraught.

“Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?” Unger says while crying.

“I’m so sorry,” she repeats in the video. “Remember, my brain goes to Boston.”

Daffney’s friend, fellow wrestler Lexie Fyfe, told TMZ Sports that Unger had been battling mental health issues recently.

Fyfe shared a statement about Unger’s death.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed the death to TMZ.

Daffney wrestled for WCW from 1999-2001. She also wrestled for Total Nonstop Action.

This video takes a look at Daffney’s TNA career:

And here is a video of her from WCW:

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus