Ex-WCW wrestler Daffney Unger found dead at 46 after posting video

Former wrestler Daffney Unger, real name Shannon Spruill, died on Thursday morning at the age of 46. Her death comes after she posted a video on her Instagram Live on Wednesday night.

In the video, Unger is extremely emotional and distraught.

“Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?” Unger says while crying.

“I’m so sorry,” she repeats in the video. “Remember, my brain goes to Boston.”

Daffney’s friend, fellow wrestler Lexie Fyfe, told TMZ Sports that Unger had been battling mental health issues recently.

Fyfe shared a statement about Unger’s death.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time.

I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

-Lexie Fyfe — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) September 2, 2021

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed the death to TMZ.

Daffney wrestled for WCW from 1999-2001. She also wrestled for Total Nonstop Action.

This video takes a look at Daffney’s TNA career:

And here is a video of her from WCW: