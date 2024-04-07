WrestleMania XL Preview – Day 2

Day 1 of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia had plenty of great moments that kept fans entertained at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. The good news is there is a second day of action set to come.

Here is a preview of Sunday’s Day 2 of WrestleMania.

Match 1: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins will be one of three wrestlers to perform double duty at this weekend’s WrestleMania event. This match will officially kickoff the Sunday festivities, and we expect a great matchup. However, the challenger Drew McIntyre will be fresh going into this bout. Expect to see McIntyre target the injured parts of Rollins. Somehow, someway, the champion will come out victorious.

Winner: And still World Heavyweight Champion, Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Match 2: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with B-Fab) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar, with Scarlett and Paul Ellering)

This is another 6-person tag match featured at the event to focus on two strong factions. On one side you have the powerhouse, Bobby Lashley, teaming with former champions, the Street Profits. You also have Karrion Kross teaming with another set of former tag champs, AOP. This will be a fun tag match with lots of brutality. The winning team should be next in line for the tag team titles after this event.

Winner: The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford)

Match 3: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

This is possibly a show-stealing match on Sunday’s match card. These two superstars are former TNA world champions, and will get to wrestle at the biggest stage in a non-title match up. WrestleMania is known for great matches. This could be a 20-minute classic. LA Knight had been on fire in 2023. The start of 2024 has startle to fizzle for the megastar. The “Phenomenal” AJ Styles is going on a nice heel run as of late and promises that this is his last run of his career. He’s had a Hall of Fame career, and this could be his last match at WrestleMania. This match is a toss-up as both competitors need the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Match 4: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul has had a great WWE career so far. He’s proven to own his skills in the ring and has recently signed a full-time contract with WWE. He defeated Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia to win the United States championship. However, he has two former champions eyeing his title. Randy Orton has had a historic career. He plans to wrestle for the next 5 years at the highest level. Kevin Owens is still trying to figure out his place on the match card. He has main-evented the last two Saturday WrestleMania events.

If they want to push Paul as top star, he’ll find a way to win this match, even if it involves some sort of shenanigans. Just like “The Pat McAfee Show,” Logan Paul’s ImPausive Podcast has a big following, and WWE loves to cross-promote with other large markets.

Winner: And still United States Champion – Logan Paul

Match 5: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship

Historically, the Royal Rumble winner wins the world title of their choosing. Bayley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this year and has been left on the back burner. By co-main eventing this PPV, maybe Bayley can show the WWE audience what she is capable of. Iyo Sky started off hot as a champion. But lately, she has not shown her skills as champion. This will be a great women’s match that will set up the main event fans will talk about.

Winner: And new women’s champion – Bayley

Match 6 Main Event: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

This is the match that every WWE fan has wanted since last year. Cody Rhodes and the famous Rhodes family has never won the WWE title. When Cody did not win the championship from Roman Reigns last year, it was not expected. Every wrestling fan wanted Cody to finish his story and finally capture the gold. However, WWE extended the storyline, and now it creates a bigger intrigue. Insert The Rock, who is now a part of the storyline. We expect The Rock to get involved somehow, and maybe he’ll turn on his family. Philadelphia is expected to be a rowdy crowd for this event. The excitement level is at an all-time high.

Winner: And new WWE Universal Champion – Cody Rhodes

The 40th edition of Wrestlemania will give fans an adrenaline rush of action. The weather is expected to be cold and the performers will have to adjust.