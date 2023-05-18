 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 17, 2023

Wrestling legend Billy Graham dies – dead at age 79

May 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Billy Graham at an event

Billy Graham on May 23, 2008. Photo Credit: John Jewell/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

Wrestling legend Superstar Billy Graham has died at the age of 79.

Ric Flair shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

“The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!” Flair wrote in his tweet.

TMZ Sports says that Graham died after being taken off life support. Graham had been in the hospital for around three weeks due to health issues. Graham’s wife Valerie told TMZ that doctors wanted to take Billy off life support on Monday, but she initially refused.

Graham received tributes via social media following the news of his death.

Graham was a huge figure — both literally and figuratively.

At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, he was a bodybuilder who stood out due to his physique. He also played a big role in influencing many famous wrestlers, such as Flair and Hulk Hogan.

Graham wrestled for AWA, NWA, WWWF and WWE. He was a WWWF Heavyweight Champion in the late 1970s.

Graham has endured multiple health issues over the last 20 years. He received a liver transplant in 2002 and dealt with several liver problems prior to and following the transplant.

Article Tags

Billy Graham
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus