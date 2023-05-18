Wrestling legend Billy Graham dies – dead at age 79

Wrestling legend Superstar Billy Graham has died at the age of 79.

Ric Flair shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

“The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!” Flair wrote in his tweet.

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

TMZ Sports says that Graham died after being taken off life support. Graham had been in the hospital for around three weeks due to health issues. Graham’s wife Valerie told TMZ that doctors wanted to take Billy off life support on Monday, but she initially refused.

Graham received tributes via social media following the news of his death.

SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP pic.twitter.com/0UEIy2HNgt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 18, 2023

This is the version of Superstar Billy Graham I got to see in FL. He would come out to Kung Fu Fighting & I loved it! RIP to the most copied man ever in Pro Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/hLzoWaXDiD — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 18, 2023

Graham was a huge figure — both literally and figuratively.

At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, he was a bodybuilder who stood out due to his physique. He also played a big role in influencing many famous wrestlers, such as Flair and Hulk Hogan.

Graham wrestled for AWA, NWA, WWWF and WWE. He was a WWWF Heavyweight Champion in the late 1970s.

Graham has endured multiple health issues over the last 20 years. He received a liver transplant in 2002 and dealt with several liver problems prior to and following the transplant.