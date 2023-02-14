Wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett dies at age 80

Wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett has died at the age of 80, his son Jeff revealed on Tuesday.

Jeff shared a tweet that contained four photos of his father.

Performer, businessman, icon, and father. God bless the legendary Jerry Jarrett and watch over those who love him.#RIP pic.twitter.com/KQjmK0UW2y — My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) February 14, 2023

“Performer, businessman, icon, and father.

“God bless the legendary Jerry Jarrett and watch over those who love him,” Jeff Jarrett wrote on Twitter.

Jerry was a significant figure in the wrestling world. In addition to being a wrestler, Jarrett was a promoter. He is best known for creating the Continental Wrestling Association in 1977. That organization later merged with World Class Championship Wrestling to create the United States Wrestling Association, which was later sold to Jerry Lawler in 1997. Jarrett also co-founded NWA:TNA with his son Jeff in 2002.

Jarrett had four children, including Jeff.

Many in the wrestling world sent tributes to Jerry.

The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/zMdyNkoV9G — NWA (@nwa) February 14, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Jerry Jarrett has passed away at age 80. WWE extends its condolences to Jarrett’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7icnWQmuD0 — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023

Rest in Peace Jerry Jarrett. I had such good experiences working with him in early TNA. He told my parents that the AMW-XXX cage match at Turning Point 2004 was one of the best he’d ever seen, which was a compliment that I cherish to this day. My best wishes to Jeff & his family. pic.twitter.com/p6mbdnviq4 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) February 14, 2023

Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family. 😢 Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. pic.twitter.com/2W0P6ZKLU6 — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 14, 2023