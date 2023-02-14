 Skip to main content
Wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett dies at age 80

February 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jerry Jarrett looks ahead

Wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett has died at the age of 80, his son Jeff revealed on Tuesday.

Jeff shared a tweet that contained four photos of his father.

“Performer, businessman, icon, and father.

“God bless the legendary Jerry Jarrett and watch over those who love him,” Jeff Jarrett wrote on Twitter.

Jerry was a significant figure in the wrestling world. In addition to being a wrestler, Jarrett was a promoter. He is best known for creating the Continental Wrestling Association in 1977. That organization later merged with World Class Championship Wrestling to create the United States Wrestling Association, which was later sold to Jerry Lawler in 1997. Jarrett also co-founded NWA:TNA with his son Jeff in 2002.

Jarrett had four children, including Jeff.

Many in the wrestling world sent tributes to Jerry.

Jerry Jarrett
