WWE legend Road Warrior Animal dies — dead at 60

WWE legend Road Warrior Animal, half of the famous tag team duo the “Road Warriors,” has died.

Animal, whose real name is Joseph Laurinaitis, was 60. A message posted on his official Twitter account Wednesday confirmed the news.

Animal and his tag team partner, Road Warrior Hawk, were two-time WWE tag team champions. They wrestled together on several circuits, including WCW, prior to joining the WWE. Hawk died in 2003, and the two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Animal’s son James Laurinaitis played linebacker for the then-St. Louis Rams from 2009-2015 and finished his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

