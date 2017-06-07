Addison Russell blasted by wife Melisa on Instagram

Addison Russell was about to face a world of problems after Wednesday’s game.

The Chicago Cubs shortstop was blasted by his wife Melisa on Instagram. In her post, Melisa talked about “being cheated on” and hinted at a potential breakup.

Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day. #herestonewbeginnings #onlygetsbetterfromhere A post shared by Melisa Russell (@russellmelisa) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Addison Russell: not nearly as innocent as he looks pic.twitter.com/xXrHMJ04V7 — cLaire (@clairelybetter) June 8, 2017

Russell, 23, was not in the lineup for the Cubs during their home game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. He is batting just .209 this season and has been particularly bad since the first month of the season.

Russell married his wife last June. The two have two children together.