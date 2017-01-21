Agent: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire

Tim Lincecum apparently still thinks he has something left in the tank.

Lincecum’s agent, Rick Thurman, says that the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner isn’t planning to retire and “is throwing and getting ready for the season,” per Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News.

It’s a bit of a surprising development considering how completely and utterly washed up Lincecum looked last season. He made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and posted a 2-6 record with a 9.16 ERA, 32 strikeouts, and 23 walks before his time in a Halos uniform ended with a whimper. Lincecum’s velocity and command seemed completely shot as his offerings were little more than glorified batting practice for opposing hitters.

But the 32-year-old is still hopeful he can still turn things around despite the fact that he is currently without a deal for the 2017 season. With pitchers and catchers set to report in less than a month, Lincecum would probably be fortunate to get even a minor league invite to spring training.