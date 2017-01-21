Ad Unit
Agent: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire

January 21, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Tim Lincecum apparently still thinks he has something left in the tank.

Lincecum’s agent, Rick Thurman, says that the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner isn’t planning to retire and “is throwing and getting ready for the season,” per Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News.

It’s a bit of a surprising development considering how completely and utterly washed up Lincecum looked last season. He made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and posted a 2-6 record with a 9.16 ERA, 32 strikeouts, and 23 walks before his time in a Halos uniform ended with a whimper. Lincecum’s velocity and command seemed completely shot as his offerings were little more than glorified batting practice for opposing hitters.

But the 32-year-old is still hopeful he can still turn things around despite the fact that he is currently without a deal for the 2017 season. With pitchers and catchers set to report in less than a month, Lincecum would probably be fortunate to get even a minor league invite to spring training.


