Albert Pujols hits No. 600, remains worst DH in the league

Albert Pujols hit a home run on Saturday. It was a grand slam. It was the 600th of his career. Lots of people are celebrating it.

Here you can see proof that Albert Pujols can still hit balls far:

But let me just remind you that beyond the pretty numbers — the 42 RBIs and 600th home run — Albert Pujols is the worst DH in the league. That’s indisputable.

Pujols has the worst OPS of all 12 qualifying DHs in the American League this season. He has a negative WAR. That means you could take any old DH out there and he’d be better than Pujols.

Congrats to Albert Pujols on #600 … and being the worst DH in the league pic.twitter.com/bAwOIMtzqP — Larry Brown (@LBSports) June 4, 2017

The Angels are paying him $26 million to be the worst DH in the league. It stinks. They owe him another $114 million and he’s only getting older, slower, and worse. As he declines, his salary increases by a million per year, topping out at $30 million in 2021.

Do you know how far away that is? We’ll be living on Mars before his contract with the Angels is up.

Meanwhile, two of the DHs who have been more productive than him this season are former Angels — Kendrys Morales and Mark Trumbo. They got rid of both, who are younger, better, and cheaper, because they had Pujols signed til the next millennium and no space for the others.

So yeah, yippee on the 600 homers. Pujols is the worst DH in the league.