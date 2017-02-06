Andrew McCutchen has great reaction on move to right field

Andrew McCutchen’s days as the regular center fielder for the Pirates are over.

Since making his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2009, McCutchen has played in 1,190 career games. He has started 1,171 of them in center field. To say the 30-year-old has been a fixture at the position would be an understatement.

There had been speculation during the offseason the Pirates would make changes to the alignment of their outfielders. Over the weekend, manager Clint Hurdle confirmed it. Starling Marte will be moving from left field to center field. Gregory Polanco will move from right field to left field. McCutchen will shift to right field.

While center field is considered a marquee position defensively, right field for the Pirates was once home to one of the greatest players of all-time. That was not lost on McCutchen, who sent this great tweet on his new home.

Roberto Clemente spent his entire 18-year career with the Pirates, one that resulted in election into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The majority of his 2,433 games came as a right fielder. That position now belongs to McCutchen, who appears to see it as more of an honor than demotion.