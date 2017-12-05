Angels reportedly remain interested in Carlos Santana

The Los Angeles Angels are among the teams interested in free agent Carlos Santana.

Santana is one of the big bats on the market. He rejected the Cleveland Indians’ qualifying offer and is available to sign with teams as a free agent. And MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says the Angels remain interested in him.

While #Angels are focused on the Shohei Ohtani pursuit after meeting with him this week, they’re open to adding a corner infielder and remain interested in Carlos Santana, sources say. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 6, 2017

The Angels have CJ Cron and Albert Pujols for the first base and DH positions, so adding Santana to that mix would certainly be an upgrade.

In addition to the Angels, we have heard the Mariners and Red Sox are contenders for Santana. The Indians also have interest in bringing him back, though he may prove to be too expensive.

Santana, 31, is a career .247 hitter, but he walks around 100 times a year and has never had an on-base percentage lower than .350 in his career. He hit 23 home runs last season and 34 the season before.