Anthony Rizzo gets engaged to girlfriend Emily Vakos

It’s wedding season for the Chicago Cubs.

Kris Bryant got married in January, and five months later, teammate Anthony Rizzo popped the question.

Rizzo posted a photo on Twitter Thursday sharing the news of his engagement.

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo pic.twitter.com/93YPymdoJU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 2, 2017

The proposal appears to have taken place on the water, based on the photos. The Cubs first baseman shared a few more photos on Instagram, including one that shows the enormous diamond ring:

Wow! Soon to be Mr. And Mrs. Rizzo A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Rizzo has been together with girlfriend Emily Vakos since at least early last year, which is when she first made an appearance on his Instagram page.

Bricks and Ivy with my beautiful lady A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Apr 28, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

She celebrated the historic World Series with him last year, and the two have been on many fun vacations together since. And now they will be getting married.