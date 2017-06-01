Ad Unit
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Anthony Rizzo gets engaged to girlfriend Emily Vakos

June 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Anthony Rizzo Emily Vakos

It’s wedding season for the Chicago Cubs.

Kris Bryant got married in January, and five months later, teammate Anthony Rizzo popped the question.

Rizzo posted a photo on Twitter Thursday sharing the news of his engagement.

The proposal appears to have taken place on the water, based on the photos. The Cubs first baseman shared a few more photos on Instagram, including one that shows the enormous diamond ring:

Wow! Soon to be Mr. And Mrs. Rizzo

A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on

Rizzo has been together with girlfriend Emily Vakos since at least early last year, which is when she first made an appearance on his Instagram page.

Bricks and Ivy with my beautiful lady

A post shared by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on

She celebrated the historic World Series with him last year, and the two have been on many fun vacations together since. And now they will be getting married.


