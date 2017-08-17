Joe Girardi hopes to have Aroldis Chapman back on Friday

The hamstring injury that New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman sustained on Tuesday night does not appear to be serious.

Chapman was seen wincing in pain after getting the final out in Tuesday’s win over the Mets. He had a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Wednesday’s game, but he was back to running and throwing on Thursday.

After the Yankees beat the Mets 7-5 on Thursday, manager Joe Girardi said he hoped to have Chapman back on Friday.

Girardi said that because he had to use Betances tonight, he won't be available tomorrow at BOS. Hoping to have Chapman back though. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 18, 2017

The 65-55 Yankees did not miss a beat on Thursday. Dellin Betances closed out the win and picked up his eighth save of the season. But considering Betances has pitched four of the last five days, Girardi would like to get him a rest. Having Chapman back would allow for that possibility.