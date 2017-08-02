Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Athletics have priceless tweet in response to reports of raccoon on Oakland interstate

August 2, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics’ social media team remains undefeated.

California Highway Patrol in Oakland relayed a report on Wednesday about a massive raccoon, so huge it was originally believed to be a kangaroo, being removed from a local interstate highway.

In response to the report, the A’s tweeted out this hilarious inquiry about the animal’s availability:

The 47-60 A’s are the second-worst team in the AL this year, so it couldn’t hurt to stir up some excitement by tabbing a gigantic mammal for ceremonial purposes. Heck, it would probably throw out a better first pitch than 50 Cent.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus