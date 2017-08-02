Athletics have priceless tweet in response to reports of raccoon on Oakland interstate

The Oakland Athletics’ social media team remains undefeated.

California Highway Patrol in Oakland relayed a report on Wednesday about a massive raccoon, so huge it was originally believed to be a kangaroo, being removed from a local interstate highway.

Reports of a kangaroo on I-580 were false. Said marsupial was actually an enormous raccoon. Raccoon was removed by CHP Motor Officer Coffman — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 2, 2017

In response to the report, the A’s tweeted out this hilarious inquiry about the animal’s availability:

Is it available to throw out a ceremonial first pitch? — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 2, 2017

The 47-60 A’s are the second-worst team in the AL this year, so it couldn’t hurt to stir up some excitement by tabbing a gigantic mammal for ceremonial purposes. Heck, it would probably throw out a better first pitch than 50 Cent.