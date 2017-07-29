Athletics reportedly willing to keep Sonny Gray

The Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees are reportedly locked in trade discussions involving pitcher Sonny Gray, but Oakland isn’t in desperation mode.

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, the Athletics and Yankees are struggling to match up on which prospects would go Oakland’s way — and A’s president Billy Beane has hinted that trading Gray doesn’t have to happen by Monday’s trade deadline.

Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier are NOT the hangup in a Sonny Gray deal, source says. #Athletics and #Yankees discussing other prospects. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 29, 2017

#Yankees said "no'' on Torres, Frazier and #Athletics moved on to other prospects. The teams still haven't been able to agree on a package. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 29, 2017

Billy Beane has given indications he's ready to take Gray into the winter if he can't get package he wants. Someone will have to blink soon. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 29, 2017

The Yankees have been aggressively pursuing Gray for some time. They seem like his likeliest destination, but for now, the two sides appear to be at an impasse.