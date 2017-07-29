Ad Unit
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Athletics reportedly willing to keep Sonny Gray

July 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees are reportedly locked in trade discussions involving pitcher Sonny Gray, but Oakland isn’t in desperation mode.

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, the Athletics and Yankees are struggling to match up on which prospects would go Oakland’s way — and A’s president Billy Beane has hinted that trading Gray doesn’t have to happen by Monday’s trade deadline.

The Yankees have been aggressively pursuing Gray for some time. They seem like his likeliest destination, but for now, the two sides appear to be at an impasse.


