Brad Mills uses shirtless cardboard cutout of Terry Francona as stand-in (Video)

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona would have been at the helm of the American League All-Star team on Tuesday night, but a heart procedure meant he had to skip the game.

Instead, Francona’s bench coach, Brad Mills, took charge of the team — but he made sure Francona was represented, albeit unconventionally.

Terry Francona couldn't make it to the #ASG but Brad Mills made sure he was there anyway. Get well soon, Tito! https://t.co/cqq2AcpO4E — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

It has to be said that Francona will probably be flattered by this depiction.

Mills and Francona have known each other and worked together for years, and have a very vitriolic, joke-filled friendship. It’s no surprise that Mills would take an opportunity like this to taunt Francona a little.