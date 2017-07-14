Ad Unit
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Report: Braves seeking trade for quality, controllable starting pitcher

July 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Atlanta Braves may not be contenders in 2017, but they clearly have an eye on taking some steps forward in the years to come.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, the Braves made a run at Jose Quintana before he was ultimately traded to the Chicago Cubs, and continue to seek a top-of-the-rotation controllable starter.

This has been a long-term goal of Atlanta’s, having been linked to pitchers with a similar profile back in the offseason. There’s a lot of young talent in the organization and they clearly think they can contend soon, but pitchers who fit this profile generally command very high asking prices.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus