Report: Braves seeking trade for quality, controllable starting pitcher

The Atlanta Braves may not be contenders in 2017, but they clearly have an eye on taking some steps forward in the years to come.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, the Braves made a run at Jose Quintana before he was ultimately traded to the Chicago Cubs, and continue to seek a top-of-the-rotation controllable starter.

Sources: The Braves made a strong and serious run at Jose Quintana, with an offer that included 20-year-old SS Ozzie Albies. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 15, 2017

Atlanta is not done looking for major league starting pitching. Goal is to use organizational depth to find a frontline, under-control type. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 15, 2017

This has been a long-term goal of Atlanta’s, having been linked to pitchers with a similar profile back in the offseason. There’s a lot of young talent in the organization and they clearly think they can contend soon, but pitchers who fit this profile generally command very high asking prices.