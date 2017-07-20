Bryce Harper, wife start Instagram food account

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla are stepping into a new area.

Harper’s wife announced in an Instagram story Thursday that the two are launching a food account on the social media service after receiving multiple requests to do so.

Their food account is called “HarpEats.” Their first post is sure to make any foodie salivate.

WELCOME to the pig life, y'all #HarpEats #theharpers A post shared by HarpEats (@harp.eats) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

In addition to sharing photos of each other and about baseball, both Harpers have demonstrated a tendency to post food pics on Instagram. Here are some they have shared over the past year.

Food > Summer Bod A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Love having my own cooks! Thank goodness for @bryanharper45 and @kayy.harper or I would starve #ChefHarper A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

What was on your menu tonight? The 4th is the best! Food, fireworks, and celebrating this great Country🇺🇸 #USA A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Yes Please!! thanks sister! #HolidayGoods #Buckeyes A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:48pm PST

Whether the new food account ends up leading to an Ayesha Curry type of thing entailing a cooking show, products, and blossoming empire remains to be seen. But they are definitely off to a good start.