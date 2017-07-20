Bryce Harper, wife start Instagram food account
Bryce Harper and wife Kayla are stepping into a new area.
Harper’s wife announced in an Instagram story Thursday that the two are launching a food account on the social media service after receiving multiple requests to do so.
FYI pic.twitter.com/7GO8cQ5EZa
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) July 21, 2017
Their food account is called “HarpEats.” Their first post is sure to make any foodie salivate.
In addition to sharing photos of each other and about baseball, both Harpers have demonstrated a tendency to post food pics on Instagram. Here are some they have shared over the past year.
Whether the new food account ends up leading to an Ayesha Curry type of thing entailing a cooking show, products, and blossoming empire remains to be seen. But they are definitely off to a good start.