Thursday, July 20, 2017

Bryce Harper, wife start Instagram food account

July 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bryce Harper Kayla Varner

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla are stepping into a new area.

Harper’s wife announced in an Instagram story Thursday that the two are launching a food account on the social media service after receiving multiple requests to do so.

Their food account is called “HarpEats.” Their first post is sure to make any foodie salivate.

WELCOME to the pig life, y'all #HarpEats #theharpers

A post shared by HarpEats (@harp.eats) on

In addition to sharing photos of each other and about baseball, both Harpers have demonstrated a tendency to post food pics on Instagram. Here are some they have shared over the past year.

Food > Summer Bod

A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper) on

Love having my own cooks! Thank goodness for @bryanharper45 and @kayy.harper or I would starve #ChefHarper

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

Yes Please!! thanks sister! #HolidayGoods #Buckeyes

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

Whether the new food account ends up leading to an Ayesha Curry type of thing entailing a cooking show, products, and blossoming empire remains to be seen. But they are definitely off to a good start.


