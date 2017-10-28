Derek Jeter’s Marlins reportedly wanted to give Hall of Famers big pay cuts

Derek Jeter is learning that life isn’t so easy as an owner.

Jeter’s Miami Marlins leadership has received a fair amount of bad press since buying the team this year. There’s been a controversy over the new ownership group’s handling of some franchise icons.

According to previous reports, Jeter wanted team president David Samson to handle the dirty work and fire the likes of Tony Perez, Andre Dawson, Jeff Conine and 2003 World Series-winning manager Jack McKeon. He later backtracked after some negative publicity.

Conine and McKeon already had said they wouldn’t return to the Marlins, and now Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman says Perez and Dawson won’t be back either. The two were reportedly offered $25,000 jobs with greatly diminished roles. They would have been asked to work with minor leaguers rather than major leaguers, and they wouldn’t have been allowed to dress in the clubhouse any longer.

The new ownership group is obviously doing what they feel is best, though they are learning that tough business decisions are accompanied by negative publicity and some hurt feelings.