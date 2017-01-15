Report: Dodgers still interested in Ian Kinsler as fallback option

The Los Angeles Dodgers are determined to plug their current hole at second base one way or the other.

According to a report by Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe on Saturday, the Dodgers may consider four-time All-Star second baseman Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers as a fallback option.

The Dodgers have been hot on the trading trail of this elite power-hitting second baseman, but a deal is far from a sure thing. What’s more is that the reigning NL West champs were already linked to Kinsler earlier this offseason.

Kinsler will turn 35 in June, but his all-around production was still on full display in 2016. He hit .288 with 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases while flashing some serious leather at second as well to earn him his first career Gold Glove Award. Kinsler is owed $11 million in 2017 with a $12 million club option for 2018, which also boosts his case as a trade target.