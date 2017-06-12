Hunter Greene to begin with Reds in field until he gets into pitching shape

The Cincinnati Reds selected high school phenom Hunter Greene with the No. 2 overall pick in Monday’s MLB draft and plan to use him as a pitcher, but that won’t happen immediately.

Greene was a two-way stud in high school, as he had enough power to win home run derbies and was dominant as a pitcher, throwing as hard as 102 mph. But as the MLB draft approached, Greene was shut down as a pitcher and continued to play shortstop for his school — Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Because Greene has not pitched since early April, the Reds will use him in the field until he eases back into pitching shape, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s John Fay.

Greene came close to becoming the first high school right-handed pitcher to ever be selected No. 1 overall. Instead, he ended up going No. 2 to Cincinnati, which will exercise precautions with him.