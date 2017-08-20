Ian Kinsler not moved over umpire protest about his lack of suspension

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler’s comments about Angel Hernandez sparked an uproar in the umpiring community, but he’s not really sweating it.

With the umpires now wearing white wristbands to protest the fact that the league failed to suspend Kinsler for harsh comments he made about Hernandez, the second baseman really doesn’t care.

Ian Kinsler's reaction to protest: "I hope they wear the white wristbands for the remainder of their careers. I don't care." — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 19, 2017

Kinsler’s manager, Brad Ausmus, was particularly unhappy with his player being singled out by the umpires, and disputed the notion that Kinsler got off easy.

Ausmus on umpires protest: "To single out one player is completely wrong and goes against what the sport is." — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 19, 2017

Ausmus said Kinsler's fine from MLB was the biggest he has seen in his baseball career. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 19, 2017

Kinsler’s comments were extremely harsh, but he has indicated he has no regrets over making them. This umpire protest is generally unlikely to draw a lot of sympathy.