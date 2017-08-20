Ad Unit
Sunday, August 20, 2017

Ian Kinsler not moved over umpire protest about his lack of suspension

August 20, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ian Kinsler

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler’s comments about Angel Hernandez sparked an uproar in the umpiring community, but he’s not really sweating it.

With the umpires now wearing white wristbands to protest the fact that the league failed to suspend Kinsler for harsh comments he made about Hernandez, the second baseman really doesn’t care.

Kinsler’s manager, Brad Ausmus, was particularly unhappy with his player being singled out by the umpires, and disputed the notion that Kinsler got off easy.

Kinsler’s comments were extremely harsh, but he has indicated he has no regrets over making them. This umpire protest is generally unlikely to draw a lot of sympathy.

