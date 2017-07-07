Jake Arrieta reportedly will not get long-term deal from Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are going to have to make some tough financial decisions in the months and years to come, and starting pitcher Jake Arrieta sounds like he’ll be among the first casualties.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Arrieta wants a six- to seven-year deal in his upcoming free agency, but such a deal “won’t be with the Cubs.”

The Cubs’ young core will get expensive fast, and committing upwards of $20 million per season to a pitcher who will be 32 before next season starts isn’t a wise move. Another team will do it, but the Cubs must be pragmatic about it.

Arrieta has struggled with a thumb injury this season, having gone 8-6 with a 4.33 ERA overall.