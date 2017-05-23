Joey Votto fires back at heckler (Video)

If you’re going to taunt Joey Votto, be fully prepared for a response from the Reds first baseman.

One part of the experience of sitting close to the on-deck circle at a baseball game is the potential to interact with players as their await their turn at the plate. That was the case during a recent Reds game.

While Votto was within shouting distance, a fan began heckling him saying he remembered when Votto “used to be good.” That’s when Votto engaged the fan saying he remembered when the fan “used to be thin.” Neither stopped there, though. Take a listen to the exchange for yourself.

It’s all fun and games and provided some entertainment for anyone who was able to hear. For the record, Joey Votto is still good at baseball. In 44 games this season, he’s hitting .293/.412/.592 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, and 38 RBI. He also has 32 walks compared to 22 strikeouts.

H/T For The Win