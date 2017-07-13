Report: Justin Verlander not drawing much trade interest

The market for Detroit Tigers righty Justin Verlander is apparently quite thin.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports on Thursday that Verlander is failing to draw “much, if any, trade interest,” citing the ex-AL MVP’s contract (which will pay him $28 million a year through 2019) and his subpar performance this season (a 4.73 ERA in 18 starts with an MLB-leading 51 walks).

Reports earlier this week had suggested that the Tigers could be open to moving Verlander, who has played his entire 12-year career with the team. But with a deep pool of potential trade options available leaguewide, including many other starting pitchers, teams probably realize that they can do better than an overpaid 34-year-old who might not move the needle for them at all.