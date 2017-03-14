Kevin Kiermaier nearing $50 million extension with Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have liked what they’ve gotten out of Kevin Kiermaier the past few seasons, so they’re trying to lock him up.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Kiermaier and the Rays are close to reaching agreement on a $50 million contract extension for the centerfielder that would be for six years.

Kiermaier was already under team control with Tampa Bay through 2020, so this extension will add on to that and help buy out a few of his free agent years.

Kiermaier has been a defensive standout in Tampa, regularly making highlight catches in center that left his teammates in awe. On top of that, he’s brought some steady production at the plate, clubbing 32 home runs in three seasons to go along with around seven triples and 20 doubles per season on average.

Kiermaier is such a plus on defense that he really just needs to be average at the plate in order to provide solid value for the Rays. Tampa Bay is banking on Kiermaier remaining an elite defensive center fielder through the age of 32.

A deal like this helps give Tampa Bay a player to build around, and that should make cornerstone Evan Longoria happy.